Catalytic converters stolen from parked cars in Lincoln Park

Police are warning North Side residents of several recent catalytic converters reported stolen from parked cars in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Someone cut off and removed the converters from the parked vehicles, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. The offenders appear to be specifically targeting Lexus vehicles.

The thefts happened:

• between the evening of Aug. 7 to early morning hours of Aug. 8 in the 2100 block of North Fremont Street and the 1800 block of North Bissell Street;

• between Friday evening and Saturday morning in the 2100 block of North Lakewood Avenue; and

• in the early morning hours Saturday in the 2200 block of North Lakewood Avenue.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.