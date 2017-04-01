Caterpillar considers moving 800 production jobs out of Aurora

Heavy-equipment maker Caterpillar could move production out of a west suburban plant at a cost of 800 local jobs, the company announced Wednesday.

Peoria-based Caterpillar has faced four years of declining revenue and expects that to continue in 2017, spokeswoman Corrie Scott said. The lower demand has forced Caterpillar to re-evaluate manufacturing at the Aurora plant, which employs about 800 production workers.

“Should we move forward with the decision to relocate production, we will support the local leaders to mitigate the impact on our employees, their families and the community,” said Denise Johnson, resource industries group president. “We value and respect the significant contributions all employees in Aurora have made in ensuring Caterpillar maintains its unparalleled record of quality and service.”

After an extensive review, Caterpillar will consider moving production of large wheel-loaders and compactors to its Decatur plant, and production of medium wheel-loaders to a facility in Little Rock, Arkansas. After manufacturing is moved out of Aurora, only an office for engineering and product support would remain open.

“We must use our existing space in the most efficient way possible, while maintaining the ability to meet demand when it returns,” Johnson said.

A final decision will come in the company’s second quarter.