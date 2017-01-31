Caterpillar moving global HQ to Chicago area

Tractors and other earth-moving equipment are among the products manufactured by Peoria, Ill.-based Caterpillar Inc. | AP file

Peoria-based Caterpillar Inc. will place what it calls “a limited group of senior executives” in the Chicago area later this year.

The decision means the construction-equipment manufacturer will not build a planned new headquarters complex in Peoria, which had been announced. A news release announcing the decision attributed it to “continuing challenging market conditions and the need to prioritize resources to focus on growth.”

However, that news release also insisted the company also had “reaffirmed the ongoing importance of its presence in Peoria and Central Illinois” but that a Chicago location would mean better access to the company’s global customers, dealers and worldwide operations.

“Caterpillar’s Board of Directors has been discussing the benefits of a more accessible, strategic location for some time,” said CEO Jim Umpleby was quoted as saying in the news release. “Since 2012, about two-thirds of Caterpillar’s sales and revenues have come from outside the United States. Locating our headquarters closer to a global transportation hub, such as Chicago, means we can meet with our global customers, dealers and employees more easily and frequently.”

His statement continued:

“We value our deep roots in Central Illinois, and Peoria will continue to be our hometown. The vast majority of our people will remain in this important region where we have many essential facilities and functions.”

Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis was quoted by the company as being pleased that “the overwhelming majority of Caterpillar employees and their families based in the Peoria area won’t be impacted by this decision.”

Beginning this year, a limited number of senior executives will move into leased office space, according to the company. Eventually, Caterpillar expects about 300 employees to be based at the new global HQ, a number that will includes some positions that will be moved from Peoria.