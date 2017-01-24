Catholic girls high school in Burbank shutting down

Queen of Peace High School, a Catholic college preparatory for girls in southwest suburban Burbank, will shut down at the end of the school year because of low enrollment.

“This has been a difficult and heartbreaking decision but the financial realities, declining enrollment over the past 10 years, and disappointing turnout for new student testing make it impossible to continue to provide a quality academic experience for our students,” Queen of Peace president Anne O’Malley said in a letter to parents Tuesday.

About 1,400 students were enrolled during the school’s heyday after opening in the 1960s at 7659 S. Linder Ave. That number was down to 684 in 2007, and less than 300 this school year, O’Malley said.

Administrators said school fairs were scheduled for February and March as they develop “transition plans” for students to transfer.

The school scheduled a meeting Wednesday morning in the school’s gym for students and families.

“It will be difficult for everyone to say goodbye,” O’Malley said.