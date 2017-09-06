Cause of death pending for infant found in Dolton shed

The Cook County medical examiner says the cause of death is pending more study for an infant found in a shed in south-suburban Dolton.

The medical examiner’s office said Friday morning that the infant remains unidentified. The infant’s body was found Wednesday in Dolton where police say residents were cleaning out the shed after smelling a foul odor.

Authorities said a bag was found and when it was opened, the infant’s decomposing body was discovered. Dolton Police Chief Robert Collins tells The Daily Southtown that the child was wrapped in a blanket. He said police collected evidence and took photos before giving the body to the medical examiner for autopsy.

Collins called it “a suspicious death.”