CeaseFire ‘violence interrupter’ is gang member, faces federal charge

A man who works for the anti-violence group CeaseFire is among a group of alleged gang members rounded up Thursday as part of a two-year investigation by Chicago police and federal authorities.

Federal prosectors announced Friday that Francisco “Smokey” Sanchez has been charged with illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.

Law enforcement sources said Sanchez is a “violence interrupter” for CeaseFire and is part of the Gangster Two-Six Nation street gang.

Sanchez, 50, is among 45 alleged gang members facing federal or state charges, the U.S. Attorney’s office announced in a press release. Of the 21 facing federal charges, most were arrested Thursday, according to a press release.

During the joint federal-state investigation, dubbed “Operation Bunny Trap,” authorities also seized about 118 firearms — including several assault rifles and shotguns — as well as more than 800 grams of cocaine, more than 250 grams of fentanyl and more than 280 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

In February, The Trace, a nonprofit media organization that covers gun violence, highlighted Sanchez’s work in trying to stop the shootings in Little Village as a CeaseFire supervisor.

The story, which was published in the Chicago Sun-Times, reported that CeaseFire’s interrupter staff shrank from about 55 workers in 2014 to eight workers in early 2017 because state funding to the group was eliminated in Illinois’ larger budget cuts.

A reporter with the Trace rode with Sanchez early this year while he drove through Little Village, riding past memorials to gunshot victims. They also rode past one man Sanchez didn’t know who smiled and threw a gang hand sign.

The story noted that Sanchez grew up in Little Village and was a gang chief by the time he was a teenager. At 18, he was convicted of murder and given a 25-year sentence. He fatally shot an 11-year-old girl in 1999 while firing at gang rivals in West Humboldt Park, authorities said.

In the 2006 edition of The Gang Book published by the Chicago Crime Commission, Sanchez is listed as the “nation leader” of the Two-Six gang. The 2012 edition also lists him as a leader.

Sanchez is among about almost a dozen CeaseFire workers who have been charged with serious crimes while working for the organization over the past decade. They’ve been accused of everything from stealing jewelry to domestic battery to drug offenses.