Celebrity sightings include: Lupe Fiasco, Deion Sanders’ jersey

SEEN ON THE SCENE: It was wall-to-wall Chicagoans on Sunday at the Rancho Mirage, California winter home of veteran sports agent Steve Zucker and his wife Shelly — as the Winnetka couple hosted their annual Super Bowl party. Steve proudly modeled the game-worn rookie season Atlanta Falcons jersey that had belonged to former Zucker client Deion Sanders — and “Yes, that IS blood stains on it,” laughed Steve, pointing to the remnants of some long-ago NFL skirmishes. Among Chicago folks spied watching Super Bowl LI at the Zuckers were Sally and Miles Berger, Nina and Bob Mariano, LiliAnn Zisook, Susan Goodman and Rod Lubeznik, Vicki and Bill Hood, Charlene Lieber, Roz Supera, Stanley Paul, Suzi and Sheldon Good, Terri Lind, the Zuckers’ son and Chicago window-washing czar Neal Zucker — just off the plane from a Southeast Asian cruise — and Jonathan and Sally Kovler, whose niece Hallie Meyers-Shyer has written and directed her first film, “Home Again,” starring Reese Witherspoon, Candice Bergen and Michael Sheen. Hallie is the daughter of successful Hollywood writer-director Nancy Meyers (“The Intern,” “It’s Complicated,” “What Women Want,” “Something’s Gotta Give,” “The Holiday”).

• The first-ever “Chicago Voices” concert at the Lyric Opera’s Civic Opera House on Saturday night was recorded for a March 30 broadcast on WTTW-Channel 11, so those who missed the show can watch it on TV this spring — showcasing the wide range of musical genres found in Chicago. Among the evening’s highlights were performances by blues artist Shemekia Copeland, jazz star Kurt Elling, Evanston native and international opera tenor Matthew Polenzani, opera queen Renee Fleming, The Handsome Family singing their theme music from the “True Detective” TV show, Broadway sensation Jessie Mueller and “Empire” star Terrence Howard, introducing Lupe Fiasco, who had the crowd on its feet dancing in place. … Speaking of Fiasco, the next afternoon he caught a matinee of “Norma” at the Lyric — tweeting out “my first opera!’ with backstage photos of “Norma” stars and stagehands. … “The Office” star Kate Flannery was another presenter at “Chicago Voices” — introducing legendary country singer-songwriter John Prine. He later sang a duet with Fleming, who asked Prine, “Have you sung at an opera house before,” to which he quipped, “Uh, yeah. I sang at the Grand Ole Opry.” … Another presenter was the Rev. Jesse Jackson, who introduced a video about Mahalia Jackson, which led into the first-half gospel finale by Michelle Williams (formerly of Destiny’s Child) and the Trinity Mass Choir. … Among those spied in the audience Saturday were jazz pianist Patricia Barber, Donna LaPietra and Bill Kurtis, Renee and Lester Crown, Shirley and Pat Ryan, Alexandra and John Nichols, and Lupe Fiasco’s mom, Shirley Jaco.