Cellphone store robbed at knifepoint in Waukegan

A man robbed a cellphone store at gunpoint Thursday morning in north suburban Waukegan.

Someone entered the MetroPCS store at 1320 N. Lewis Ave. about 9:30 a.m., brandished a knife and stole cash, according to Waukegan police.

An employee told investigators the suspect was a heavyset black male, police said. He was last seen running from the store on foot.

Anyone with information about the robbery or suspect should call the police tip line at (847) 360-9001.