CFD: 2 injured in Bridgeport crash, may have been street racing

Two people were injured in a crash early Monday near South Archer Avenue and South Keeley Street. | Chicago Fire Department

Two people were injured in a crash early Monday in the Bridgeport neighborhood on the South Side.

The two-vehicle crash, which may have been a result of street racing, happened near South Archer Avenue and South Keeley Street, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Two people were taken to Stroger Hospital, one was listed in critical condition, while the other was in serious condition, fire officials said.

Additional details were not immediately available.