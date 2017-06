CFD: 5 children among 8 injured in school bus crash in Roseland

Five children were among eight people injured in a school bus crash Monday morning in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Firefighters responded at 6:44 a.m. to the crash between a school bus and a motorcycle in the 10900 block of South Michigan, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Five children and three adults were injured, fire officials said. Additional details were not immediately available.