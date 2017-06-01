CFD ambulance involved in crash with SUV in Park Ridge

A Chicago Fire Department ambulance was involved in a crash with an SUV Friday morning in northwest suburban Park Ridge.

The ambulance was northbound on Cumberland about 8:30 a.m. when it collided with the SUV, which was eastbound on Belle Plaine, according to Park Ridge Police Deputy Chief Louis Jogmen.

The ambulance was transporting a patient at the time, and had its emergency lights and siren activated, Jogmen said. It slowed down before proceeding into the intersection, which is a four-way stop.

The SUV also slowed but did not stop before proceeding into the intersection, Jogmen said. The ambulance hit the SUV’s front end on the passenger side, and sent it into the parkway on the northeast side of the intersection.

There were no injuries as a result of the crash, Jogmen said. A Park Ridge ambulance responded to the scene to finish transporting the CFD ambulance’s patient to a hospital.

The driver of the SUV was cited for failure to yield at an intersection, failure to yield for emergency equipment, and an equipment violation.