CFD: Child nearly drowns in Hyatt Regency McCormick swimming pool

A 5-year-old boy nearly drowned in a swimming pool Saturday morning at the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place hotel.

Staff members found the boy unresponsive at the bottom of the pool at the hotel, 2233 S. King Drive, Fire Media Affairs said shortly before 10 a.m. It was not immediately clear how long he had been under water.

Employees performed CPR until paramedics arrived, fire officials said. The CPR efforts were successful and the boy started breathing again. He was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital.

Further details were not immediately available.