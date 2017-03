CFD: No injuries reported when SUV crashes into Brainerd home

An SUV crashed into a home early Monday in the 9300 block of South Laflin. | Network Video Productions

No injuries were reported early Monday when an SUV crashed into a home in the Brainerd neighborhood on the South Side, fire officials said.

Paramedics responded at 12:43 a.m. to the crash in the 9300 block of South Laflin, according to Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Curtis Hudson.

No injuries were reported, Hudson said.

Additional details on the incident were not immediately available.