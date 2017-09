CFD: Person who fell into Chicago River ‘in very critical condition’

A person was in critical condition after falling into the Chicago River early Sunday near the Chinatown neighborhood on the South Side.

Chicago Fire Department divers responded about 1:20 a.m. to a report of a male who fell into the river near Cermak Road and Canal Street, according to Chicago Fire Media.

The male was pulled from the water by about 2:15 a.m., fire officials said. He was taken in “very critical condition” to Mercy Hospital and Medical Center.