Chance the Rapper among Time’s ‘most influential people’

Time magazine has released its annual list of the “100 Most Influential People in the World,” and Chicago rapper/philanthropist Chance the Rapper is on the list of “Pioneers.” He’s joined by fellow Chicagoan Theo Epstein.

The rapper is included in the category of “pioneers.” In his essay of support (each person on the list is accompanied by an essay from another high-profile individual) Chicago’s Oscar-winning Common wrote in part:

“Chance upends expectations about what artists, especially hip-hop artists, can do. He streams his albums instead of selling them. He makes music from an apologetically inspiring and Christian perspective — music that transcends age, race and gender. He gives back to the Chicago community. … I’m glad Chance followed his dreams. I hope he always does.”

Chicago Cubs President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein made the list, in the category of “Leaders,” with a supporting essay by Chicago actor and lifelong Cubs fan John Cusack, which reads in part:

“Theo Epstein has this weird hue around him. His vision helped end historic World Series droughts in both Chicago and Boston. But his power lies in a paradox, in the knowledge that the only way to keep power is to give it away. He knows Wrigley Field is a multigenerational secular church. Our families have been there a long, long time. We are all just renting—nobody owns this.”

Also on the list in various categories (which include pioneers, titans, artists, leaders and icons): Donald Trump, Samantha Bee, Ivanka Trump, Jordan Peele, Emma Stone, Ava DuVernay, James Corden, Kerry James Marshall, Tom Brady, Simone Biles and Viola Davis, among others.

You can read the entire list and supporting essays here.