Chance the Rapper, Arcade Fire among Lollapalooza 2017 lineup

Chance the Rapper, Arcade Fire, Lorde, Ryan Adams, the XX and the Killers are among the music acts set for the 2017 festival, it was announced today. The fest runs Aug. 3-6 at Grant Park, and will feature 170 acts on eight stages

While four-day passes sold out in just over two hours Tuesday, one-day general admission tickets, $120 (plus fees) go on sale today at 10 a.m. at lollapalooza.com. One-Day VIP Tickets ($650 + fees) and one-day Platinum Tickets ($2,800, fees included) will also be available for purchase.

Complete information is available at lollapalooza.com