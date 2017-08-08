Chance the Rapper pushing to #supportCPS

Chance The Rapper performs on day three of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017. File Photo. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chance the Rapper on Tuesday again took to Twitter to lament the layoffs of Chicago Public School teachers while urging politicians to find a way to fund the embattled school district.

“Mayor and Gov and House all have independent powers and capabilities to fund CPS individually,” Chance tweeted.

The hip hop superstar has been a vocal supporter of CPS, in events, through his charity organization and on social media. He has also been tweeting #supportCPS.

The rapper — who attended Jones College Prep — hours later tweeted “I got big plans,” but didn’t specify if that was related to CPS. A Chance spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.

The hip-hop superstar retweeted a Chicago Sun-Times story about the CPS layoffs on Monday, which affect 350 teachers, along with a Chicago Tribune story about Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoing a bipartisan school spending bill.

Chance, whose given name is Chancellor Bennett, will serve as the grand marshal of the Bud Billiken Parade — the country’s largest African-American parade aimed at pumping kids up to head back to school — this weekend on his native South Side.

He has been a vocal critic of Rauner and Mayor Rahm Emanuel, and he inserted himself into the school funding debate earlier this year when he donated $1.1 million to CPS.

During his headlining Lollapalooza set on Saturday, Chance reportedly challenged the mayor to “Come at me, Rahm.”

After taking out a $275mm loan from Chase 😑 CPS still has to layoff 900+ employees including 356 of our teachers. Wtf. #supportcps — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) August 8, 2017

Mayor and Gov and House all have independent powers and capabilities to fund CPS individually https://t.co/FMuU2zkUJ6 — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) August 8, 2017

Vote man. Or vote against. #supportcps — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) August 8, 2017