Chance the Rapper on Tuesday again took to Twitter to lament the layoffs of Chicago Public School teachers while urging politicians to find a way to fund the embattled school district.
“Mayor and Gov and House all have independent powers and capabilities to fund CPS individually,” Chance tweeted.
The hip hop superstar has been a vocal supporter of CPS, in events, through his charity organization and on social media. He has also been tweeting #supportCPS.
The rapper — who attended Jones College Prep — hours later tweeted “I got big plans,” but didn’t specify if that was related to CPS. A Chance spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.
The hip-hop superstar retweeted a Chicago Sun-Times story about the CPS layoffs on Monday, which affect 350 teachers, along with a Chicago Tribune story about Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoing a bipartisan school spending bill.
Chance, whose given name is Chancellor Bennett, will serve as the grand marshal of the Bud Billiken Parade — the country’s largest African-American parade aimed at pumping kids up to head back to school — this weekend on his native South Side.
He has been a vocal critic of Rauner and Mayor Rahm Emanuel, and he inserted himself into the school funding debate earlier this year when he donated $1.1 million to CPS.