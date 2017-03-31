Chance the Rapper to make ‘major announcement’ about CPS

Students at Westcott Elementary School listen as Chance The Rapper announces he's donating $1 million to the Chicago Public Schools foundation on March 6. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file photo

Chance the Rapper “will make a major announcement about his efforts to support Chicago Public Schools” on Friday afternoon.

The announcement will be at 2:30 p.m. at Robeson High School on the South Side, according to a news release distributed by the rapper’s charity, SocialWorks.

Chance, who’s given name is Chancelor Bennett, is a graduate of Jones College Prep H.S. His charity’s announcement of his afternoon press event comes about a month after he met with Gov. Bruce Rauner about CPS funding and then announced more than $1 million in donations from SocialWorks to various CPS schools and the CPS foundation.

The Chicago Board of Education is facing a $215 million budget gap, which is largely the result of its need to finance teacher pensions. Rauner and Mayor Rahm Emanuel have been sparring about various solutions that involve more funding from state government to plug the deficit.

Robeson was named about a month ago as one of 10 CPS schools getting a $10,000 donation from SocialWorks.

