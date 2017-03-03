Chance the Rapper to Rauner: ‘take our kids off the table’

Chance the Rapper after he met with Gov. Bruce Rauner Friday. / Andy Grimm for the Sun-Times

Chicago rap impresario Chance the Rapper’s summit with Gov. Bruce

Rauner apparently did not go well.

The West Chatham native left Rauner’s Thompson Center office Friday

feeling “flustered” after a 30-minute conversation with the governor

that centered on funding from Chicago Public Schools.

Chance said he discussed the $215 million that had been earmarked for

CPS in a budget deal that collapsed earlier this year.

“He asked me where I thought the $215 million was supposed to come

from,” the rapper said, frowning, as a scrum of reporters crowded

around him at the elevators.

Asked as he stepped onto an elevator what his message was, Chance said

“take our kids off the table.”

Chance, born Chancellor Bennett, has won acclaim for his often politically charged lyrics since his first full-length mix tape, ” launched him to stardom in 2012, and has kept his hometown front and center in his work. His insights come in part from coming from an activist family: his father, Ken Bennett, was an aide to Harold Washington in the 1980s, and is a deputy chief of staff to Rahm Emanuel.

The West Chatham native also keeps a busy schedule in the city, still making regular appearances at open mic nights at the Harold Washington Library— which provided an early opportunity for him to perform— and even buying out a Chatham movie theater showing of “Get Out” last week and offering tickets free to anyone who showed up.