Charges dismissed against Texas trooper in Sandra Bland case: report

Sandra Bland | Photo courtesy of the Bland family via AP

A judge in Texas on Wednesday dismissed perjury charges filed against a police trooper in connection with the arrest of Sandra Bland, the Chicago-area woman who died while in custody.

Trooper Brian Encinia was accused of lying in a sworn affidavit. He wrote that Bland was combative and uncooperative during a traffic stop.

Chip Lewis, who has represented Encinia throughout the criminal case, told the American-Statesman the decision to throw out the charge was the right call.

Last year, Bland’s family settled a wrongful-death lawsuit against the Texas Department of Public Safety for $1.9 million.

Authorities have said the 28-year-old Bland killed herself in the jail three days after Encinia arrested her. A video from the July 2015 traffic stop provoked national outrage.