Charges dropped against four men who served time for 1995 murders

Charles Johnson was greeted by family and friends last September outside Cook County Jail. | Courtesy of Joshua Tepfer

All charges have been dropped against four men who — while still teenagers — confessed to a 1995 double murder.

Three of the four — Charles Johnson, Larod Styles and Lashawn Ezell — already are out of prison, having served time for the deaths. They were in court Wednesday morning when the charges were formally dismissed.

The fourth, Troshawn McCoy, will be released soon, according to attorneys who have worked on the case.

Cook County prosecutors had previously said they intended to retry Johnson and Larod Styles in the fatal 1995 shootings of Yousef Ali and Khalid Ibrahim. The men had been granted new trials in light of fingerprint evidence that their attorneys say points to another culprit.

Johnson and Styles were sentenced to life in prison for killing Ali and Ibrahim in a robbery at their car dealership at 75th and Western. They were accused of stealing two cars.

All four were teenagers when they were arrested more than two decades ago.

Johnson, a Cola-Cola deliveryman, was arrested after he returned home from work and signed a confession saying he planned to steal cars for parts to sell on the black market. He claims Chicago Police detectives pressured him into confessing.

Joshua Tepfer of the Exoneration Project at the University of Chicago Law School has worked on the case.

“We assert that he was a 19-year-old kid who was never interrogated before. He maintained his innocence repeatedly,” Tepfer said when Johnson was freed in September. “He was tricked into finally signing a confession that was untrue.”

Tepfer noted back then that Johnson and his co-defendants grew up in a neighborhood near the car lot, but one of the stolen cars was recovered about five miles away. And that car wasn’t stripped of parts, Tepfer said.

“This case doesn’t make sense,” he said.

Under a unique Illinois law, Johnson’s post-conviction attorneys were able to test 23 fingerprints connected to the murder scene, Tepfer said.

The tests showed a match between fingerprints found on a car at the used-car lot and fingerprints on the adhesive side of a price sticker torn off one of the two cars stolen from the lot. Those same fingerprints were also found on the stolen cars themselves. The prints belong to a felon who lived a block from where the stolen cars were recovered.

Contributing: Frank Main