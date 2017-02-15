Charges filed in shooting death of 11-year-old Takiya Holmes

Charges have been filed in the death of Takiya Holmes, 11, who was shot in the head near Parkway Gardens. | Sun-Times file photo

A 19-year-old man has been charged in the shooting death of 11-year-old Takiya Holmes, Chicago police said Wednesday.

Antwan C. Jones is facing first-degree murder charges in Takiya’s shooting, said Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

Takiya died Tuesday morning at Comer Children’s Hospital. She was sitting next to her 3-year-old brother in the back seat of a van — her mother and aunt were in the front seats — when gunfire erupted about 7:40 p.m. Saturday in the 6500 block of South King Drive in the Parkway Gardens neighborhood.

Williams was parked outside a dry cleaning store, where she worked, and planned to exchange cars with a co-worker when someone fired shots, her grandmother, Patsy Holmes said Sunday.

“This doesn’t make any sense,” Patsy Holmes said then. “This has got to stop. These babies are dying, and for what?”

