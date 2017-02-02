Charles Thomas to retire from ABC 7, move to digital project

Longtime WLS-Channel 7 reporter Charles Thomas will retire March 3, the station announced Thursday.

“Without a moment’s hesitation I can look back and say I had the best TV reporting job in America,” he said in the ABC station’s announcement. The statement said his next project will be to work on an upcoming digital platform “with the goal of helping the African American community take control of its own message and change the narrative to a positive one.”

Thomas joined Chicago’s “Eyewitness News” in September 1991 as a general assignment reporter and in 2009 was named the station’s political reporter. Before that, he was Midwest correspondent for ABC News.