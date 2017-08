Chase Bank branch in Loop robbed

A Chase Bank branch was robbed Monday morning in the Loop.

The bank at 230 W. Monroe was robbed at 9:43 a.m., according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

The suspect was described as a 6-foot white man with gray hair and a gray beard, wearing sunglasses, Croon said.

FBI agents were on the way to the scene, Croon said. Additional details weren’t immediately available.