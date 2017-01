Chase Bank branch robbed in Darien

Authorities are investigating a bank robbery Friday morning in west suburban Darien.

FBI agents were on their way to the scene of a non-takeover robbery, reported at 11:11 a.m. at the Chase Bank branch at 7501 Cass Ave. in Darien, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

The suspect was described as a black male wearing a gray sweat suit with a blue mask over the lower part of his face, Croon said. Further details were not immediately available.