Chase Bank branch robbed in Lake View

Authorities are investigating after a bank robbery was reported Friday afternoon in the Lake View neighborhood on the North Side.

Chase Bank security officers contacted the FBI about 2:20 p.m. to report a robbery at the branch at 3956 N. Sheridan Rd., according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon. FBI agents were on their way to the scene.

The suspect was described as a white male with glasses, Croon said. Further details were not immediately available.