Chase Bank robbed in Tinley Park

A bank was robbed Friday afternoon in southwest suburban Tinley Park.

The robbery happened at 2:58 p.m. at the Chase Bank branch at 17151 S. Harlem Ave. in Tinley Park, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

The suspect was described as a black male wearing a black baseball cap, black shirt and black shorts, Croon said. He was last seen running away northbound.

Further details were not immediately available.