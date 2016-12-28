Chatham board reprimands town president over middle finger

Chatham Village President Tom Gray said he's apologized for giving the finger to a man who was livestreaming a meeting earlier this month. | Google Streetview

CHATHAM, Ill. — Trustees in a village near Springfield have reprimanded the town’s president for extending his middle finger at a public meeting.

A resolution approved 5-0 says Chatham President Tom Gray’s conduct was “unprofessional” and will only “further divide the community.” Chatham has had problems with water quality.

Gray didn’t attend the meeting Tuesday. The State-Journal Register says he’s apologized for giving the finger to a man who was livestreaming a meeting earlier this month.

Trustees Nina Lindhorst and Mark Clayton want Gray to resign. Gray says he won’t quit. His term ends in April.

Trustee Matthew Mau says the board needs “to get over this” and work on issues important to Chatham.