Check tree twice for ornaments, or you’ll regret it very mulch

Make sure you take all the ornaments off your tree before bringing it in to be shredded. | File photo

There will be no “Toy Story” ending if Chicagoans don’t remove their favorite Christmas ornaments from their trees before hauling them to one of 24 sites the city offers for disposal.

No one is looking for stray decorations. And there is no lost and found box.

The trinkets will end up in the wood chipper along with the tree.

“We do not have a repository for any forgotten ornaments on holiday trees which is why we remind residents to carefully check their trees for all of their holiday mementos,” Sara McGann, spokeswoman for the Department of Streets and Sanitation, said Tuesday in an email.

“Trees are recycled into fragrant mulch,” she added. At some locations, residents can take away that mulch for personal use, while “the remaining mulch is distributed by Bureau of Forestry throughout the City,” McGann explained.

Tree drop off begins Jan. 3, as does mulching of trees at six of the drop-off sites, but remember to bring your own container for the mulch.

Drop-off locations (**mulching sites):

Bessemer Park

8930 S. Muskegon Ave.

Clark Park

3400 N. Rockwell

Forestry Site**

900 E 103rd St.

Garfield Park

100 N. Central Park Ave.

Grant Park

900 S. Columbus Dr.

Humboldt Park

1369 N. Sacramento Ave.

Jackson Park

6300 S. Cornell Ave.

Kennedy Park

2427 W. 113th St.

Kelvyn Park

4438 W. Wrightwood Ave.

Lake Meadows Park

3117 S. Rhodes Ave.

Lincoln Park**

Cannon Dr. at Fullerton (in the parking lot east of Cannon Drive)

Margate Park**

4921 N. Marine Dr.

Marquette Park

6700 S. Kedzie Ave.

McKinley Park

2210 W. Pershing Rd.

Mt. Greenwood Park**

3721 W. 111th St.

North Park Village**

5801 N. Pulaski Rd.

Norwood Park

5801 N. Natoma Ave.

Portage Park

4100 N. Long Ave.

Riis Park

6201 W. Wrightwood Ave.

Rowan Park

11546 S. Avenue L

Sheridan Park

910 S. Aberdeen St.

Warren Park**

6601 N. Western Ave.

Wentworth Park

5701 S. Narragansett Ave

West Chatham Park

8223 S. Princeton