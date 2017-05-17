Chelsea Manning released from prison: report

Pvt. Chelsea Manning, the convicted national security secret leaker, will remain an active-duty, unpaid soldier, after her release. | U.S. Army via AP

Pvt. Chelsea Manning was released from prison Wednesday after serving seven years of a 35-year sentence for leaking thousands of diplomatic cables and other secret documents to WikiLeaks, the BBC reports.

The British broadcaster said a U.S. Army spokesperson confirmed Manning had left Fort Leavenworth military prison in Kansas.

The transgender soldier, 29, who entered prison as a man named Bradley Manning, will remain an active-duty, unpaid soldier, eligible for health care and other benefits, following her release.

Her 2013 sentence was commuted in the final days of the Obama administration, a move that infuriated some in the military and President Trump.

Nancy Hollander, Manning’s lawyer, told the BBC: “She’s ready to finally be able to live as the woman that she is.”

On Monday, Manning tweeted: “Two more days until the freedom of civilian life . . . Now hunting for private #healthcare like millions of Americans.”