Chicago aldermen get an earful about public participation rules

Even though an ordinance to restrict the time allotted for public comment at Chicago City Council meetings has not been approved, the clock ticking off the time permitted per speaker is already mounted on the wall. | Fran Spielman/Sun-Times

Limiting public participation at City Council meetings to three minutes-a-person and 30 minutes overall is “grossly inadequate” and “invites more litigation,” aldermen were warned Wednesday.

After getting an earful about the ground rules they’ve established for continuing to give the public their say, the City Council’s Rules Committee put off a vote on the ordinance until the morning before the June 28 Council meeting.

It wasn’t the complaints or threat of another lawsuit that forced the delay. It was the simple fact that Rules Committee Chairman Michelle Harris (8th) didn’t have a quorum and needed one on an ordinance as controversial as this.

Harris insisted there would be “no changes,” in spite of the barrage of complaints unleashed Wednesday.

Ald. Pat O’Connor (40th), Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s City Council floor leader, agreed that the ordinance would not be changed.

“We’ve got to start somewhere. We’ve got to do something. This is an opportunity to see if a judge thinks this is going to work and if it doesn’t work, we’ll do something else,” O’Connor said.

“You have to take into account that or committee structures have significant public input as well and unlimited opportunities to talk. If you combine the two there’s pretty broad opportunity for public comment.”

Andy Thayer, who filed the lawsuit that forced the issue, didn’t buy it.

He branded the proposal to limit public participation to 30 minutes-per-meeting and three-minutes-per-speaker “totally inadequate.”

The digital countdown clock that will make certain of it was already on the wall. Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd) called it “kind of tacky.” Deputy Corporation Counsel Jeff Levine even acknowledged that it looked “kind of like an NBA clock.”

“Bottom line is that these proposed rule changes are totally inadequate and just invite further litigation,” Thayer said.

Thayer argued that “at least an hour” is needed to ensure “adequate” public input. Instead, the public gets 30 minutes, enough to allow “as few as ten people allowed to speak at a City Council meeting in a city of 2.7 million people.”

“In the last two Council meetings in April and May, the city spent as much as 2.5 hours on purely honorary resolutions that could have been used by citizen participation,” he said.

Thayer also pointed to the ban on “profane, obscene or disruptive” comments and the provision that requires members of the public to confine their comments to legislation on the agenda.

“That has been used to censor peoples’ comments in committee meetings when people brought up in a Zoning Committee meeting the fact that campaign contributions to aldermen were influencing legislation,” he said.

Michael Graham, an attorney for the watchdog group known as “Project Six,” agreed that the “grossly inadequate” 30 minutes has “no relationship” to the hundreds of pieces of legislation up for a vote at a typical City Council meeting.

George Blakemore, who makes a career out of testifying at City Council committee hearings, unloaded on aldermen — again.

“Do you hate the public. That’s a hate crime,” Blakemore said of the 30-minute limit.

He added, “You serve us. We don’t serve you. … If you don’t want to serve the public, resign. Who do you think you are?”