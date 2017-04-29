Chicago area hit with over an inch of new rainfall

A flood advisory is in effect after heavy rain and wind moved into Chicago Saturday evening, bringing over an inch of new rain.

At 10 p.m. Saturday, O’Hare International Airport had seen 1.49 inches of new rainfall, according to the National Weather Service in Chicago. Despite the conditions, there are currently no delays at O’Hare or Midway International Airport.

Heavy rain and breezy conditions are expected throughout the rest of the weekend, with a high of 59 degrees and a low of 51 degrees forecast for Sunday, the weather service said. As a result, the North Branch of the Chicago River could reach flood stage late Sunday.

Wind and heavy rainfall had led to some downed trees and branches throughout the city, according to the Department of Streets and Sanitation.

In addition, a flash flood warning is currently in effect in Peoria and other areas southwest of Chicago, the weather service said.