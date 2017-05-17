Blues drummer Casey Jones dies; played with Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf

Chicago blues drummer Casey Jones recorded and toured with blues giants including Muddy Waters, Howlin' Wolf, Albert Collins, Lonnie Brooks, Robert Cray, Otis Rush and Magic Sam. | Paul Natkin photo for Alligator Records

Casey Jones, a Chicago blues drummer, singer and front man who was also part of the dwindling ranks of musicians who’ve performed with the city’s legion of blues legends, died May 3 at 77 after battling cancer.

“He’s one of the great blues drummers of his generation,” said Bruce Iglauer, founder of Chicago’s Alligator Records.

“He recorded with Howlin’ Wolf, recorded a song with Muddy Waters — giants of Chicago blues,” said Brett Bonner, editor of Mississippi-based Living Blues magazine. “He’s one of the last guys that goes back that far.”

In a Facebook tribute, Iglauer said the drummer “sparked Alligator Records’ first five Albert Collins albums, all three of our Johnny Winter albums and our first releases by Lonnie Brooks.”

After many Southern-bred blues legends migrated north to work in Chicago, “He was kind of the next generation to come in,” Bonner said. “He kind of added some funk.”

With Waters, he recorded “You Shook Me,” later covered by Led Zeppelin. He played with Brooks, Willie Dixon, Otis Rush and Magic Sam. But his association with Collins lasted longest, during a time when Collins was “at the top of his form,” Bonner said.

Mr. Jones played on six Grammy-nominated Alligator albums, including the 1985 Grammy winner “Showdown,” a “blues summit” featuring Collins, Robert Cray and Johnny Copeland. He also performed at Chicago’s Blues Fest and frequently played at the Kingston Mines.

He combined the grit of Delta blues with the sinuousness of ’70s funk.

“His bass drum-playing had that contemporary funkiness, while his hands played more traditionally,” Iglauer said. “He lifted up every song he played. And he was an excellent R&B singer.”

He was adept at the Chicago Shuffle, a drumming style with a driving canter of a beat.

“Entire record labels were being based off of that feel,” said Lance Lewis, a blues musician and manager at Kingston Mines.

Mr. Jones was a “first call” player. When Alligator signed Collins in the late 1970s, “Casey was my first call,” Iglauer said.

A member of Collins’ Icebreakers, Mr. Jones toured with the blues guitarist for roughly a decade, including stops in Europe, Australia and Japan.

After working with Collins, he focused on his own band and singing.

“Casey was a businessman, and he had his own record label,” Bonner said. “He was running the show. He was writing his own songs, he was producing his own records.”

“If he caught your eye he’ll pull you in, pull you into his performance,” said Bryant Parker, a drummer known as Bryant T. and a son-in-law to Brooks, who died last month. “Whatever he was doing, he could pull you in — great, great, funny, soulful.”

“He always played to make the song sound great, not to draw attention to himself,” Iglauer said.

Mr. Jones’ joy in music was evident, Iglauer said. “Casey always had a huge grin, and he played with that same smile all the time.”

And he was helpful to other musicians, often offering rides to gigs or helping them pick up and drop off equipment, said Lewis.

Mr. Jones was from Nitta Yuma, Mississippi, according to Bonner. He usually played a set of Ludwig drums and sometimes had a day job driving bus, Lewis said.

Services have been held.