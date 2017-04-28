Judge puts CPS discrimination lawsuit on life support

The Chicago Board of Education on Friday was dealt a big blow in its bid to immediately win more money for the city’s public school system, with a Cook County judge rejecting its argument that the state maintains “two separate and demonstrably unequal systems” for funding public education.

But Judge Franklin Valderrama gave the financially troubled Chicago Public Schools one last gasp at changing his mind, giving the school system until May 26 to file an amended complaint.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel and CPS CEO Forrest Claypool had been hoping for a preliminary injunction that would halt all payments to school districts, including Chicago, until a non-discriminatory way of distributing state money for public education could be determined.

Citing the landmark education civil rights case Brown v. Board of Education, Chicago Public Schools sued the state in February.

The lawsuit decried the state’s school-funding and pension systems, saying that “the State treats CPS’ schoolchildren, who are predominantly African American and Hispanic, as second-class children, relegated to the back of the State’s education funding school bus,” when compared to children in the rest of the predominantly white state. That violates the civil rights of CPS minority students, according to the suit, filed on behalf of five minority CPS families.

