Chicago company fined $81K after worker’s finger amputated

A Chicago metal container manufacturer has been fined for safety violations after an employee’s finger was amputated.

The 52-year-old temporary employee for B-Way Corp. had his right middle finger tip amputated while clearing a machine jam on Sept. 10, 2016, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Investigators determined that the machine’s safety guards were not installed properly and workers were never taught how to prevent machine movement during service and maintenance, according to the statement.

This is the third time since summer 2015 that a B-Way employee has suffered an amputation injury, according to the statement. A 65-year-old employee suffered a similar injury on the same type of machine in August 2015, and a 56-year-old employee suffered an amputation injury in October 2015 while cleaning a machine.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued the company one repeated and one serious safety violation with proposed penalties of $81,062, according to the Department of Labor.