Chicago cop charged with murder in fatal shooting of unarmed man

A veteran Chicago Police officer who fatally shot an unarmed man on the Northwest Side earlier this year has been charged with first-degree murder, records show.

Lowell Houser, 57, was charged with one count of first-degree murder, Cook County court records show.

Houser, an officer assigned to the mass transit unit, fatally shot Jose Nieves while off duty on the morning of Jan. 2 in the 2500 block of North Lowell, police previously said.

An “altercation” between the men escalated and the officer shot him several times, police said at the time. Nieves was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died later that morning, authorities said.

Nieves’ family has sued over the shooting, alleging that Houser threatened and killed Nieves, without justification.

Houser was arrested by Chicago Police Wednesday and is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday at noon.

Just a day after the shooting happened, the department stripped Houser of his police powers.

At a news conference held a few hours after the shooting, Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said: “I have a lot more questions than I do answers at this time.”

Johnson told reporters that Houser does not live in the area but knew Nieves from another “confrontation a few weeks ago.

After the shooting, the police department and Independent Police Review Authority opened simultaneous investigations into the shooting.