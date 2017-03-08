Chicago drug dealer on the run since 2004 captured in Canada

A convicted Chicago drug dealer on the run since 2004 has been captured in Canada, according to the FBI.

Delroy McGowan, 44, was arrested Aug. 17, 2001, by the Chicago Police Department’s Postal Interdiction Team for felony cannabis trafficking, according to an affidavit filed in U.S. District Court.

The case was assigned to the DuPage County Circuit Court and McGowan was released on bond, authorities said.

He failed to appear in court, resulting in the issuance of an arrest warrant on May 4, 2004, authorities said.

On Nov. 18, 2004, McGowan was convicted in absentia of five counts of drug-related charges.

He was on the run until April 2016, when he was taken into custody by Canadian law enforcement, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

On Wednesday, McGowan was transferred to Chicago and turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service, Croon said.

He had his initial appearance in federal court Thursday morning, but will be transferred to DuPage County authorities “in the near future,” Croon said.