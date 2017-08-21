Chicago’s FBI chief announces retirement

FBI Special Agent in Charge of Chicago Michael J. Anderson and Chicago Police Department Supt. Eddie Johnson at a press conference, on Aug. 31, 2016. | James Foster/For the Sun-Times

Michael J. Anderson, the special agent in charge who led the FBI in Chicago since October 2015, announced Monday he will retire at the end of September.

Anderson joined the FBI as a special agent in Miami in July 1995. His career in the agency later took him to Washington, D.C., and New Orleans. He helped take on public corruption, supervising investigations of super-lobbyist Jack Abramoff, Louisiana Congressman William Jefferson and former New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin.

Earlier this year, Anderson’s named surfaced as someone who had interviewed for the role of interim FBI director following the firing of James Comey.

Anderson has now accepted a corporate security position with Arizona Public Service in Phoenix, according to a press release.

“It was truly an honor and a privilege to lead the tirelessly dedicated and professional men and women of the Chicago Division, a flagship office of the FBI in both national security and criminal law enforcement,” Anderson said in a statement.

The FBI said Anderson spent his tenure in Chicago increasing its ability to investigate violent crime here, adding additional street gang and homicide squads to its criminal program. It also said Anderson established a stand-alone civil rights squad and increased its diversity recruiting efforts.