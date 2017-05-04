Chicago feds: Top Mexican cop leaked probe info to drug cartels

Federal authorities in Chicago have charged the highest-ranking member of the Mexican Federal Police’s sensitive investigations unit with leaking key information to drug cartels that were under investigation by Mexico and the United States.

Ivan Reyes Arzate has been charged with conspiracy to corruptly influence and impede an official proceeding. He is in custody in Chicago and is next expected to appear in court April 13.

The feds say Arzate leaked information about tapped phones and confidential sources to members of the Beltran Leyva Organization.

