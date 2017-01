‘Chicago Fire’ filming to close Dearborn Street Bridge Saturday

The Dearborn Street Bridge will close Saturday morning for the filming of a television show in the Loop.

Filming of “Chicago Fire” will close the bridge over the Chicago River between 7 a.m. and noon, the Chicago Department of Transportation said. Motorists should use State Street as an alternative route.

The show will film on Dearborn Street between Wacker Drive and Kinzie Street, CDOT said.