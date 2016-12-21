Chicago firefighters donate toys for sick children

Elisabet Rodriguez with the toys that Chicago firefighters donated for her Elani Renteria, her 31-week-old daughter, at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. | Santiago Covarrubias/Sun-Times

Nina Royston has seen her share of Chicago firefighters in the past few days. An allergic reaction landed her in the emergency room Tuesday, and in a more festive turn of events Wednesday, she got a visit from members of the department-affiliated charity Ignite the Fire, who came bearing gifts.

“This is wild,” said Royston, 15, who was one of the few patients at the Advocate Illinois Masonic pediatrics ward when firefighters dropped off an ambulance-load of toys.

“I had no idea this was going to happen,” said Royston, who expected to return home later Wednesday, after spending the night recovering from a reaction after eating a granola bar with an unadvertised cashew in it.

The pair of Sony headphones handed to Royston was among about $12,000 worth of toys donated to the hospital by Ignite the Fire; the items will be handed out as gifts for pediatrics patients throughout the next 12 months, said Rich Pinsky, a 29-year veteran of the Chicago Fire Department and founding member of the charity.

The pile of toys, purchased with cash raised by firefighters and including $4,000 in merchandise donated by Target, was the largest in the 15-year history of the group, Pinsky said. Firefighters make visits to the North Side hospital more than once every day, Pinsky said, but the annual present drop-off is a highlight of the year.

“We bring all our patients here from the 12th Battalion, I’d guess,” Pinsky said. “But this is different. Every year, we give a little more back. They never tell us they’re running out of presents for the kids.”

Elisabet Rodriguez’s newborn daughter, Elani, was the only other patient on hand to get their gifts Wednesday. Elani has spent all of her three weeks on Earth at Masonic, and Rodriquez stayed at the hospital briefly herself after her C-section. Elani likely won’t make it home for her first Christmas — the newborn is struggling to coordinate eating and breathing simultaneously, Rodriguez said, and the stuffed Olaf doll and toys she received were a nice reminder of the spirit of the season.

“My kids and family said they didn’t want anything but Elani under the Christmas tree,” she said. “But this very nice.”