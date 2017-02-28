Chicago FOP bolstered by AG Sessions’ criticism of Lynch report

The head of Chicago’s largest police union was elated Tuesday by new Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ criticism of the Justice Department’s report on Chicago Police misconduct released in January by Sessions’ predecessor, Loretta Lynch.

Sessions’ claims Monday about the Justice Department report being “pretty anecdotal and not so scientifically based” were music to the ears of Fraternal Order of Police President Dean Angelo. The attorney general’s comments follow ones made by his boss, President Donald Trump, on the campaign trail that Americans need to do more to support police officers, who have been in the news for a wave of misconduct cases and shootings of black men, including Laquan McDonald in Chicago.

“Mr. Sessions has echoed exactly what I’ve been saying for a long, long time. We have someone with a voice besides mine echoing my position for my members,” Angelo told the Chicago Sun-Times. “It’s about time that someone realizes that the priorities in Chicago about crime and policing have been completely upside-down for far too long.”

Sessions met with reporters at DOJ headquarters on Monday to preview a speech he’s giving to the nation’s attorneys general on Tuesday, according to the Huffington Post and other media outlets. He was critical of the DOJ reports on police departments in Chicago and Ferguson, Mo., ABC reported, though he admitted he hadn’t read them, instead reading summaries.

“I have not read those reports, frankly. We’ve had summaries of them, and some of it was pretty anecdotal, and not so scientifically based,” Sessions said.

“We’ve got to go back and make sure that our police departments understand that they’re being supported, both by the Department of Justice as an ally, and by the American people.”

Angelo said Sessions’ comments are constructive in light of politicians across the nation abandoning support for police officers, especially in Chicago.

“I said this back in August of 2015 — that they’re more concerned about the police contract,” Angelo said. “Even recently, the Black Caucus brings up our contract right when we were burying three babies. And they’re worried about a 24-hour statement clause. Are you kidding me? They are so off base.”

After hearing what Sessions had to say, Angelo rated the chances that the Trump administration will pursue a consent decree mandating police reforms recommended by the Justice Department as “between slim and none.”

If Sessions is more concerned about crime than punishing, what the attorney general calls a “few bad apples,” he should start by abandoning talk of a consent decree and pressuring the Chicago Police Department to eliminate the so-called “investigative stop report” that has prompted street stops to plummet.

“That stops police from being pro-active. That investigatory stop that Garry McCarthy and Steve Patton and Mr. Grossman from the ACLU agreed on is not required by law. It was a mutual agreement to give someone some language that they could go back to the neighborhoods with and saw, `Look what we’re doing to collect data?’” Angelo said.

Chicago Police Board President Lori Lightfoot co-chaired Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s Task Force on Police Accountability. Their report mirrored many of the DOJ’s findings.

Lightfoot said she is not at all surprised by Sessions’ statements. They mirror his longstanding opposition to consent decrees.

But, she said, “Even if the Department of Justice decides to go in a different direction, there are lots of other ways in which reform can and should happen” by political pressure “applied by stakeholders on the ground.”

“Obviously, if the Department of Justice is holding the proverbial sword of Damacles over the mayor’s head, that’s a very different pressure point. But, that doesn’t mean that change won’t come. It’s already coming,” Lightfoot said.

“And once it becomes evident that the Department of Justice is not going to be active in this space, there are other avenues that can be brought to bear. People have been talking about this since the election. There will be people here in Chicago who will continue to bring pressure to make sure that our Police Department is engaged in constitutional, respectful policing. And that the investments that need to be made to help officers are made.”