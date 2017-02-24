Chicago gang member wanted since 2013 arrested in Puerto Rico

A Chicago gang member who was on the run from authorities since 2013 has been captured in Puerto Rico.

Jason “Chapo” Arroyo, 33, was arrested Wednesday in San Juan by the FBI and U.S. Marshals Service, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

Arroyo was an outstanding fugitive from Operation Lion’s Pride in 2013, a joint Chicago Police and FBI investigation targeting Latino gang members in Chicago, Croon said.

He was charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substances in a March 2013 indictment that was recently unsealed.

The High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program assisted with the investigation, Croon said.