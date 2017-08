Chicago Heights man shot to death in northwest Indiana

An Illinois man died Thursday after he was shot multiple times in northwest Indiana.

Mark P. Coffey, 33, was shot in the 8000 block of Hart Street in Dyer, Indiana, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

He died at 9:15 a.m. after he suffered multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office said. The manner of his death was pending further investigation.

Coffey lived in south suburban Chicago Heights, authorities said.

Dyer police didn’t immediately provide more information.