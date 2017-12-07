Chicago labor leader John T. Coli Sr. charged in extortion scheme

John Coli of Teamsters Joint Council 25 answers reporters' questions as Gov. Pat Quinn, left, and Mayor Rahm Emanuel listen during a press conference to announce agreements with labor groups to settle disputes and lawsuits against McCormick Place Friday, Oct. 21, 2011, at McCormick Place in Chicago. | Sun-Times

A federal grand jury has accused Chicago labor leader John T. Coli Sr. of threatening a local business if it didn’t pay him $25,000 in cash quarterly, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Coli, 57, is charged with one count of attempted extortion and five counts of demanding and accepting a prohibited payment as a union official.

The attempted extortion allegedly took place between October and April of this year, while Coli served as president of Teamsters Joint Council 25.

