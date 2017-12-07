A federal grand jury has accused Chicago labor leader John T. Coli Sr. of threatening a local business if it didn’t pay him $25,000 in cash quarterly, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Coli, 57, is charged with one count of attempted extortion and five counts of demanding and accepting a prohibited payment as a union official.
The attempted extortion allegedly took place between October and April of this year, while Coli served as president of Teamsters Joint Council 25.
