Chicago-made ‘Patriot’ has world premiere in Berlin

The only American television series being showcased at the Berlin Film Festival will be “Patriot,” the Amazon original debuting in the U.S. on Feb. 24.

Starring Michael Dorman (“Wonderland”), Emmy winner Terry O’Quinn (“Lost”), Kurtwood Smith (“That ’70s Show”) and Michael Chernus (“Manhattan Project”), “Patriot” focuses on the life of intelligence officer John Tavner (Dorman) and his relationship with both his father (O’Quinn), a State Department director of intelligence, and his brother (Chernus), a U.S. congressman.

Shot in Chicago, the upcoming series is executive produced by Northwestern University alum Steve Conrad (“The Secret Life of Walter Mitty,” “The Pursuit of Happyness”), who wrote the screenplay for the 2005 Chicago film “The Weather Man,” starring Nicolas Cage.

The Berlin premiere of the “Patriot” pilot episode is scheduled for Feb. 14 in the German capital.