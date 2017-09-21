Chicago man among 2 charged with armed carjacking in Wheaton

A South Side Chicago resident is among two men charged with robbing a west suburban couple and stealing their car at gunpoint.

Carlos Moore, 26, of Lawndale; and Phillip Smith, 25, are both charged with armed robbery with a firearm, and aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

The men, along with an unnamed accomplice, followed the couple as they drove home about 10:10 p.m. Feb. 22, according to prosecutors. When the couple arrived at home, Moore and Smith pulled into the driveway behind them.

The men put on masks and got out of the vehicle, at which point Moore pointed a gun at the wife and demanded her car keys, according to prosecutors. She gave Moore her purse, and the three suspects stole the vehicle.

Officers saw the vehicle a short time later, but lost it after a high-speed chase, prosecutors said.

A Wheaton police investigation led to the arrest of Moore and Smith, according to prosecutors. The third suspect remains at-large.

Bond was set at $250,000 for Moore, who was scheduled to appear in court in Wheaton on Oct. 16, according to prosecutors. Court information for Smith was not immediately available.