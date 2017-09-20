Chicago man charged with dealing heroin, cocaine in western suburbs

A Chicago man has been charged with dealing drugs out of the western suburbs.

Eugene Sanders, 37, faces counts of possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, according to Naperville police.

During a prostitution investigation in early August, members of the Naperville Police Special Operations Group learned that someone was selling heroin and crack cocaine in the city, police said.

Detectives tracked the source of the narcotics to a home in the 700 block of Lewisburg Lane in Aurora, police said.

On Sept. 14, authorities executed a search warrant at the home and recovered about 50 grams of crack cocaine, 23 grams of heroin, drug packaging materials, drug paraphernalia and a small amount of cash, police said.

Sanders, of Chicago’s Southwest Side Ashburn neighborhood, was taken into custody and arrested, police said.