Chicago man charged with fatal shooting on Dan Ryan

A Chicago man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting Wednesday evening on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Chinatown on the South Side.

Jeremiah M. Holt, 20, faces charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery, attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, Illinois State Police announced Friday night.

Just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, Holt got out of a vehicle on the Chinatown feeder ramp off Interstate 90/94 and fired into another vehicle on the ramp, state police said.

Jeremy Scullark, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:24 p.m., and the other man was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, state police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Holt ran off and was taken into custody after a brief foot chase, state police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he remained under police watch on Friday night.

While pursuing Holt, Chicago Police officers driving north on Shields Avenue with lights and sirens activated collided with a vehicle that was heading east on 31st Street, Chicago Police said.

Two officers were taken to a hospital, where one was listed in serious condition and the other was in good condition. Two people from the eastbound car, a 39-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man, were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said none of the injuries suffered in the crash were thought to be life-threatening.

Other Chicago Police officers apprehended Holt after the crash and he was turned over to state police, Guglielmi said.

Holt is expected to appear in court Saturday in Cook County, state police said.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is being asked to call state police at (847) 294-4400.