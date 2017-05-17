Chicago man charged with having ecstasy inside Glendale Heights home

A Chicago man was arrested for possession of ecstasy during a search Wednesday morning of a home in west suburban Glendale Heights.

Officers located Maurice R. Truss through a lengthy narcotics investigation, according to a statement from Glendale Heights police.

The search took place early Wednesday morning at the home in the 1300 block of Davine Drive, police said. Investigators seized ecstasy, cash and items used for packaging and selling narcotics.

Truss, 27, was in the home during the search, arrested and taken to DuPage County Jail where he is being held pending a bond hearing, police said.

He was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, police said.